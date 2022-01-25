Salman Khan Finalises Dates For Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Telugu film Godfather is the remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. In the remake, megastar Chiranjeevi is essaying the role which was played by Mohanlal in Lucifer. Mohan Raja is directing the movie. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also be playing a cameo. According to the latest reports, Salman has finally given his dates for the movie.

Salman Khan is doing a role for which initially Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were considered. According to reports, the schedule for the shoot will be planned as per the dates given by Salman Khan. One of the major attractions in the movie will be an item song by American pop star Britney Spears. The song will feature both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, according to reports.

Although no details have been shared about the song so far, the makers and composer S Thaman have confirmed that the song is in the pipeline. Promotions for the movie will start immediately after the shooting. Considering the fact that Lucifer was a hit in Malayalam, Chiranjeevi and Salman fans are also hoping for Godfather to be a box office hit.

After taking a break from politics, Chiranjeevi is concentrating only on movies and doing mostly movies which are remakes. Following Godfather, he is going to act in Bhola Shankar, the Telugu remake of the Ajith starrer Tamil movie Vedalam.

Godfather stars Sai Pallavi and Tamannah Bhatia in Lakshmi Menon and Shruti Haasan’s roles respectively. Chiranjeevi also plans to act in the remakes of some Tamil and Malayalam films.

