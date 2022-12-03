Salman Khan Finishes Shooting For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Teases His Look on Instagram

Salman Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with the much-awaited mass-entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is an adaptation of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram which was a huge commercial success at the Box Office. Now the ‘Dabangg’ star of Bollywood is all set to recreate the same success with a big-budget Hindi remake.

On Eid 2023, get ready to watch and witness the extravaganza of the highly anticipated, action-packed entertainer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Taking to his social media, Salman Khan announced the shoot wrap of the film and dropped his handsome look from the film. He further wrote the caption, “Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023".

This glimpse has come across as the best news for the fans to conclude the year 2022 on an exciting note. While fans have been waiting to get more updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, having heard the news of the film’s shoot wrap, it couldn’t be any more exciting to look forward to the new year 2023.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan along with Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a vast Pan Indian ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is produced by Salman Khan Films. The film promises to have all the elements that one expects from a Salman Khan Film - action, comedy, drama, romance, and emotions!

