Salman Khan Flashes His Glorious Six-Pack Abs As He Strips Down for Sexiest Photo Shoot Ever

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been maintaining his six pack abs since ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ times and how. The 56-year-old actor’s impressive physique was once again on full display when he stripped down for the sexiest photo shoot ever.

Salman on Friday took to his Instagram account to share yet another shirtless picture of him, showing off his gigantic muscles and perfect six-pack abs. The actor’s photo shoot was a part of promotion for his own brand Being Strong.

As soon as Salman posted the photo, it went viral with fans drooling over the actor’s famous build. One fan wrote, “You look handsome, bhai." “Allah always bless you," wrote another fan. Some fans dropped a series of fire emojis on the post.

Earlier, the actor sent Bhai Dooj wishes to his fans with a black-and-white shirtless picture of himself sporting stylish aviators. Sharing the photo, he simply wrote, “Happy bhai dooj.."

Salman Khan was recently diagnosed with dengue last week. He made his first public appearance on Wednesday night after his recovery at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. Salman looked hale and hearty as he arrived at the birthday bash. The actor also posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced the new release dates of his two upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Diwali next year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for Eid 2023 release. He will also resume his Bigg Boss 16 hosting duties this weekend.

