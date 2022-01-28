Salman Khan Flaunts His Swag in the Teaser of His Upcoming Song 'Dance With Me'; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday took to social media to surprise his fans by dropping the teaser of his latest song Dance With Me. The actor who has lent his voice to other videos before will also be crooning this track composed by Sajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo. In the teaser, Salman flaunts his quintessential swag and his iconic bracelet makes an appearance. Along with the post, he wrote, “Dance with me Hum sung nachle…#DanceWithMeTeaser."

The full version of the song will be unveiled tomorrow, reportedly.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

A couple of days back, Salman released a romantic music video alongside Pragya Jaiswal which became an instant hit. Titled Main Chala, the track is sung by Guru Randhawa and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur.

In the music video, Salman can be seen sporting a Punjabi look - wearing a Pathani Kurta, turban and a Sikh locket. Pragya is looking amazing in a traditional saree avatar. The two can be seen romancing in the simplest way making us all fall in love with everything in the frame. Their chemistry will melt your heart. Guru and Iulia are also winning hearts, courtesy of their appearances and voices in the music video.

On the work front, the actor is currently hosting the 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, which is in its final week. Vantur had also joined him in Bigg Boss during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote her song.

He will be getting back to the shoot of Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Salman will also be seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.