Salman Khan Gave up 'Atrangi Re' Title for Aanand L Rai But on One Condition

Atrangi Re is gearing up for release on OTT on December 24. Lead actress Sara Ali Khan has been out and about hyping up the film ahead of premiere and was spotted in New Delhi with director Aanand L Rai. Dhanush will also be joining the team soon for the promotions.

Meanwhile, Rai revealed recently that the title of his upcoming film was not available as it was registered by Salman Khan’s production house. It is important to note that filmmakers and writers often register titles under their names irrespective of whether they want to make a film on it at the moment or not and such was the case with Atrangi Re, which was registered by Salman’s company.

Rai revealed that Salman gave Atrangi Re title to him on the condition that he himself would direct the movie. The Tane Weds Manu director was quoted by ETimes as saying, “Salman Bhai had the title registered to his production house but he gave it to me on one condition. He told his associates to give the title rights only if I direct the film, otherwise they wouldn’t have let it go."

After Atrangi Re, Rai is set to direct Raksha Bandhan, portions of which he has already shot with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar along with the other cast.

Sara will also be seen on Bigg Boss 15 stage with Salman for the promotions as they will indulge in banter, song and dance as the Radhe actor gets a taste of Sara Ki Shaayri.

