Salman Khan Gets Gun License After Meeting With Mumbai Top Cop Over Death Threats

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been issued a weapon license after he requested for the same in the wake of death threats that he received recently, Mumbai police has said. In June, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

This comes after Salman Khan met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter’s office in south Mumbai a few weeks ago. While Salman said he visited the commissioner who was an “old friend" for congratulating him, it was reported that Salman had applied for the arms license.

Salman also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner’s office. When asked by reporters about the purpose of the visit, the actor had said, “He (police commissioner) is an old friend."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has left his fans super-excited as he dropped a subtle hint that he would commence shooting for the sequel to No Entry with Anees Bazmee soon. At a press event in Mumbai recently, the Ek Tha Tiger actor hailed Anees for his directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The director was also present at the event. A report in ETimes stated that Salman invited Anees to attend the event because he wanted to discuss the dates that he would like to allocate for No Entry Mein Entry.

Anees’ directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has successfully thrived at the box office, has made Kartik Aaryan one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. During the event, Salman called Anees a 100-crore club director. It is also been reported that the director has been ready with the film’s script and was waiting for the Kick actor to give a green signal.

