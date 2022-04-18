Salman Khan Gets Pyaari Pappi, Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Fans At Baba Siddique's Iftar Party | Videos

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the many stars who made their way to Baba Siddique’s Iftar party in Mumbai. The actors, who arrived at the party separately, were undoubtedly one of the biggest show-stealers of the night. Salman was seen wearing a black shirt with a pair of black pants while Shah Rukh wore a black Pathaani suit. In videos from the party, Salman was seen leaving the party early but not without getting some love from Baba.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Salman was seen wading through a sea of guests and fans to make his way to his car. Baba helped Salman safely get into the car and once Salman was in the car, Baba gave him a hug along with a kiss on his cheek.

Meanwhile, many videos from inside the party also revealed that Shah Rukh greeted guests with Baba Siddique and posed for pictures with guests. He also joined Baba for a meal but SRK seemingly kept a low profile.

The Iftaar party this year took place at Taj Land’s End. With a grand set-up, lavish feast and high-level security, the annual Iftaar had over 75 authentic dishes prepared by special chefs who had been flown down from Kashmir, Lucknow and Bangalore. About 100 vigilant, high-level security personnel were assigned to ensure the smooth functioning of the event.

Speaking about his Iftaar dinner, Baba Siddique said in a note to the press, “During this time of togetherness, I count my blessings for being surrounded by all my loved ones as we break our fast. We are delighted to host our friends and family once again at our annual Iftaar and grateful for their presence."

Besides Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakulpreet, Jaccky Bhagnani, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Shehnaaz Gill, Giorgia Andriani, Esha Gupta, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Vikaas Jain, Jay and Mahi, Divyanka Tripathi, Krstyle D’Souza, Arjun Bijlani, Aamna Sharif, Aly Goni, Jasmine Bhasin, Urvashi Dholakia, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Urvashi Rautela, Elnaaz Nourozi, Ritabhari Chatterjee and Richa Sinha, amongst others attended it.

