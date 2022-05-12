Salman Khan Gives Kangana Ranaut A Shoutout, Sends Best Wishes For Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next movie Dhaakad. The film will hit theatres on May 20. However, days ahead of the mega release, the makers of Dhaakad released the second trailer of the film, raising excitement among fans. Just hours after the second trailer of the film was shared, superstar Salman Khan took to social media and gave a shoutout to Kangana for her movie. He sent wishes to the actress and her co-star Arjun Rampal. “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best #KanganaRanaut @rampalarjun #SohelMaklai," Salman Khan tweeted and shared the trailer on his social media handles.

Interestingly, this comes just a day after Kangana complained in an interview about how her work is not often appreciated by other of her industry colleagues. She alleged that it can be because of ‘personal insecurities’. “I feel somewhere there is a lot of personal insecurity that also people have. It just cannot be one powerful person. Why do these actors fail to encourage me and my work and especially when it’s for women?" the actress told the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions.

“Also, they are trying to hide behind that ‘oh we will get boycotted from the industry’ and all that," the Dhaakad actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 2 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will be released in April 2023. Apart from this, the actor will also be appearing in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Pathaan for an action sequence. Salman also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with which Shehnaaz Gill is also rumoured to make her Bollywood debut. Besides this, Salman Khan will also share screen space with Chiranjeevi for the much-awaited movie Godfather. The two will also be seen coming together for a special dance number in the movie.

