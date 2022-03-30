Salman Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into His Nephew Ahil's Birthday Party, Watch Video

Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan is a complete family man and he leaves no stones unturned to celebrate and cherish their special events wholeheartedly. It is no news that the actor is extremely close to his sister Arpita and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s children - Ahil and Ayat Sharma. Speaking of which, a couple of hours ago, Salman shared a glimpse of his nephew Ahil’s birthday celebration. Ahil is celebrating his 6th birthday today, March 30, and the family decided to bring in the little one’s birthday in full style.

The video shared by the actor was everything fun. In the clip, Salman can be seen talking to Arpita and enjoying the fire show, put up by the experts. Little Ahil is also seen standing near his mother. Along with the family, there were other kids too, most probably Ahil’s friends, who came to enjoy the party. While sharing the video, Salman did not put much of a fancy caption, he just dropped a hashtag that read ahil’s birthday. Posted a few hours ago, the clip has racked up over 800k views. Salman’s fans extended love and blessings to the 6-year-old, and wished him on his special day.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently working on the much-awaited movie Tiger 3. The movie is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi will play the lead antagonist in the third instalment. A few weeks back, the makers had announced the release date of the film and in what style.

A video featuring Salman and Katrina was put out, and fans went gaga over it. Tiger 3 is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023, and this film will be an Eid release. Besides this, Salman also has to begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

