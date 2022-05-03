Salman Khan Greets Fans on Eid; Dhanush Summoned by Madras HC in Paternity Case

Salman Khan fans once again landed outside his house in Mumbai’s Bandra for a glimpse of the actor. Over the years, Salman Khan had made it a tradition to step out on his balcony on Eid and wave to his fans. He has not been doing it for the last two years due to the pandemic. In the pics captured by paparazzi, we see the megastar turning up to his fans on the balcony of his home, on the occasion after two years, due to the COVID-19 hiatus.

Actor Dhanush has been summoned by the Madras High Court in the paternity case, as reported by ETimes. For the uninitiated, in 2016 an elderly couple - Kathiresan and Meenakshi - had filed a petition in the magistrate’s court in Melur in Madurai district in Tamil Nadu claiming that the actor was their son and that he ran away when he was in class 11 to pursue a career in acting.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira took to Instagram and posted some happy pictures with her friends in traditional attire, celebrating the festival of Eid. She also shared a fact about eligibility for “Eidi." While scrolling through the pics, we spotted Ira’s cousin Imran Khan who looks unrecognisable dressed in a white ethnic wear.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first film after the divorce announcement from her husband Naga Chaitanya, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was an instant hit among the fans, who fell in love with her character. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles along with Samantha. Now, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to thank the director for letting her play the role of Khatija in the film.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made heads turn with their spooky entrance at the 2022 Met Gala. Sophie, who is expecting the couple’s second child together, dazzled in an embellished black gown, while Joe complemented her look in a white tux.

