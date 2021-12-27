Salman Khan Greets Paps With Big Smile on Birthday, Says 'Snake Bite Ke Baad Ye Bahut Difficult...'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who turns 56 today, was snapped celebrating his birthday with the paparazzi at his Panvel farmhouse on Sunday night. While social media is flooded with birthday wishes, messages, blessings and greetings for Bollywood’s Bhai Jaan, Salman decided to keep up with his annual tradition of birthday at his farmhouse despite being bitten by a snake. The actor, on Sunday, was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Mumbai.

However, this didn’t stop the actor from greeting paps stationed outside his farmhouse to wish him on birthday. The actor also struck some happy poses for the paps and even joked, “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile dena bahut difficult hai (It’s very difficult to smile like this after a snake bite)." The actor looked handsome as ever in a leather jacket and corduroy pants.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salim Khan shared a health update about Salman Khan after the snake bite incident. Salman was hospitalised following the incident but was discharged soon. Salim assured fans that Salman is ‘completely fine’ and has been asked to take a few medicines.

“Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine," Salim Khan told us.

Advertisement

Salman had an early birthday celebration on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 with the team of RRR – Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In promos released from the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen cutting a cake with the team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.