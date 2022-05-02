Salman Khan Hands Over Eid Party Duties To Arpita Khan; Venue Moves To Her New Home: Report

Salman Khan’s starry Eid parties are one of the highlights of the year. Several stars from the industry step out in their best outfits for the yearly gathering. However, it seems like this year, the famous Eid party will be changing host and venue. A new report suggests that Salman is handing over the Eid hosting duties to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

A source told ETimes that Arpita and Aayush will be hosting the party at their newly acquired home in Khar. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf." The insider added that the couple will be hosting the entire Khan family members and will also be inviting all of Salman’s close friends. The invites are reportedly sent out on Monday i.e., today.

For the party, Aayush and Arpita have planned a great spread of food and festivities for the occasion. Speaking of the venue, the insider added that the venue will be Arpita and Aayush’s home in the Flying Carpet building which they acquired earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his upcoming movies. The actor has been making headlines for his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It will also have Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who will reportedly play the superstar’s brothers. It has also been speculated that Raghav Juyal has also joined the cast of the film. Recently, a report made the rounds suggesting that Shehnaaz Gill has been finalised for the movie.

The actress would reportedly be seen opposite Aayush, and with Salman Khan approaching her, she instantly gave her a nod. Besides this, Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

