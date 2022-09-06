Salman Khan Has Already Shot For Bigg Boss 16 Promo? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the controversial reality show has not been officially announced so far, fans are excited to know who will be participating in the show this time. Amid all this, it has now been reported that Salman Khan has already shot for Bigg Boss 16 promo.

As reported by E-Times, the Tiger 3 actor shot for the promo on Monday i.e September 5. “Salman Khan has shot for the promo of Bigg Boss yesterday (September 5) in Filmcity," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Earlier, it was also reported that the 16th season of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 1. Besides this, it was also said that Salman Khan has hiked his fees for the upcoming season and has demanded Rs 1000 crore. “Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons. This time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike, he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same," a source cited by TellyChakkar claimed.

Meanwhile, several names, who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. While it remains unclear about who has been finalised for the show, reportedly several big celebs including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, Munmun Dutta, Azma Fallah, and Faisal Shaikh, have been approached by the makers. Apart from these, Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. Recently, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan also revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss 16 but he refused it.

The last season of Bigg Boss was won by Tejasswi Prakash whereas Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runners-up respectively.

