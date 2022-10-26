Salman Khan Has the Perfect Bhai Dooj Wish for Fans as He Drops Shirtless Photo, Flaunts Chiselled Body

While other Bollywood celebrities are busy sharing photos with their siblings and writing notes for them on Bhai Dooj, Salman Khan just set the temperatures high with his shirtless photo. The superstar took to Instagram to drop a photo of him where he ditches his shirt as he poses for the camera. The actor flaunts his ripped body in the photo. Salman donned a pair of shades to add more swag to his look.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Happy bhai dooj.."

Take a look at it:

As soon as he uploaded the photo, his fans rushed to the comment section to shower praises on him. One user wrote, “Gotta be the most hottest I have ever seen in my life" while another user wrote, “Salman is back."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue ast week. He made his first public appearance last night after his recovery at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. Salman looked hale and hearty as he arrived at Aayush’s birthday party. The actor also posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue and even greeted them with folded hands. Salman sported a funky t-shirt and red trousers for the occasion. In one of the videos, shared on social media, Salman can be seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced the new release dates of his two upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Diwali next year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for Eid 2023 release. Currently, he can be seen hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss 16.

