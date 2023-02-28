Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan Held My Boots ... Considered Me Elder Brother: Jackie Shroff

Salman Khan Held My Boots ... Considered Me Elder Brother: Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff talked about it in an old interview and said that Salman Khan considered him like an elder brother.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Jackie also similarly helped Salman by getting him his first break in the Hindi film industry.
Jackie also similarly helped Salman by getting him his first break in the Hindi film industry.

Over the past many years, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff have treated fans to several films like Bandhan, Sirf Tum, Veer, Kyon Ki, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and others. However, not many know that apart from acting together in many films, there was a time when Salman worked as an assistant director for Jackie in the 1988 film Falak.

On the sets of this film, Salman Khan used to hold Jackie Shroff’s clothes and boots as an assistant director. Jackie talked about it in an old interview and said that Salman considered him like an elder brother. Directed by Shashilal K Nair, Falak was a disappointment at the box office and failed to impress the audience. Many opined that the film’s storyline was similar to that of Yash Chopra’s Deewar and couldn’t connect well with the audience.

Jackie also similarly helped Salman by getting him his first break in the Hindi film industry. Jackie added in the interview that he used to show Salman’s photographs to many prominent producers he was working with. Finally, he got his break with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi directed by JK Bihari. It was the remake of a Pakistani film and producers were looking for a boy to play the role of Vicky Bhandari, the younger brother of the lead, Suraj Bhandari.

Advertisement

Jackie continued that it was the film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), directed by Sooraj Barjatya which helped Salman in scaling new heights of popularity. Despite the struggles faced by Salman in getting his first break, Jackie felt that he had played a significant role in helping Salman get his first film in Bollywood. According to Jackie, they are not extremely close friends, but Salman still comes up to him with offers of some great films. “And whenever a big project is in Salman’s pipeline, he always thinks of me first," Jackie ended the interview.

RELATED NEWS

Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff’s collaboration has been much loved and admired to date by cine buffs but their last film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai failed to strike a chord amongst the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 28, 2023, 11:03 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 11:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures