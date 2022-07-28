Salman Khan-Hosted Bigg Boss 16 To Have Aqua Theme? See Leaked Photos

With another year, we are gearing up for the new season of Bigg Boss, which will be hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Every year, Bigg Boss has different theme. Now, an Instagram handle has shared a few rumoured inside photos from the sets of Bigg Boss 16 and they have gone viral on the web. As per the leaked photos, the theme of this year’s Bigg Boss will be aqua. Lots of gold and blue furniture and decoration can be seen in the photos.

Many fan pages show have shared these photos. While some are expressing that they excited about the new season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss, there are also a few, who are claiming that these photos are from previous season. Well, it’s left to be seen what will be the theme of this year’s Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly premiere from September.

The Bigg Boss 16 house is under construction and the show is currently in pre-production stage.

Bigg Boss 15 was won by popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash. Last year, the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was also introduced. The show streamed live on VOOT and was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya Aggarwal was declared the winner of the first season. Many were anticipating that the second season of the show will return before Bigg Boss 16, but as per latest reports, the show is not returning this year. Reportedly, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will return next year in March-April. However, no official confirmation has been given on the same.

Salman Khan will, as usual, the host Bigg Boss for the 13th time.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Tiger 3. The actor also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Salman is also making his South debut with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

