Salman Khan Hugs Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Kisses Her at His Birthday Bash, Watch

Just like every year, Salman Khan's birthday was a star-studded affair. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand party for the Bollywood superstar on his 57th birthday. The megastar was joined by prominent B-town stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Pooja Hegde and others. Salman’s birthday bash pictures have whipped up a storm on social media. Now, a video from Salman’s party is going viral on Instagram. Bollywood Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Salman giving a sweet kiss to ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani on her forehead. The post has garnered over 50,000 likes just within a few hours. Die-hard fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section to profess their love for the undisputed Bhai of Bollywood.

Salman Khan’s dating life has always been a hot topic in the industry. Reportedly, Salman and Sangeeta dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. The two had started dating in 1986 and even starred together in an advertisement for a suiting company. However, Salman’s wedding to Sangeeta Bijlani was cancelled at the last moment. The superstar had revealed the reason for the same on the fourth season of Koffee With Karan in 2013. Salman had stated that was wedding got called off at the last minute as Sangeeta had caught him cheating on her. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms.

Salman has cultivated a huge fan base with his persona of a tough, poker-faced muscled man, who can fight off an entire army of goons. He was last seen in the 2021 action film Antim. The 57-year-old will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The actor has a special cameo in the highly-anticipated action thriller. He also has Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his pipeline.

