Salman Khan in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather, Confirms Film's Music Director

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is remaking the Malayalam movie Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal, under the title ‘Godfather’. The shooting of the film is underway in Ooty, and around 60% of it has been completed. Currently, the film unit and crew are taking a break and the shooting will resume after some time.

And now the latest reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is going to play a pivotal role in the movie ‘Godfather’. In a recent interview with the media houses, music director S. Thaman confirmed the news. Popular American singer Britney Spears is also strongly rumoured to be a part of the film.

Speaking to Outlook magazine, S. Thaman said, “We are approaching the start of the thing. It is just on the starting lines. We are making the documentation strong before going and approaching. We still don’t have proper clarity on making her (Britney Spears) sing a Telugu song or doing a proper English song for the film. Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi are dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us."

Salman Khan is doing the same role that was essayed by Prithviraj in the original movie. Earlier, actor Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were considered for the role, but it finally went to Salman Khan.

The film is scheduled to be released on a pan-India level. Earlier, Salman Khan’s role was short, but now it has been lengthened by adding a song to the movie.

Veteran actor Ramya Krishnan is playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s younger sister in this movie. It is reported that Satyadev is going to play an important role in the film,along with another big hero Varun Tej.

