Salman Khan Is All Smiles As He Meets Arbaaz Khan, Satish Kaushik On Sets Of Patna Shukla; See Pics

It was in the month of November when producer Arbaaz Khan announced the film, Patna Shukla. Now, a month later, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan paid a visit to the sets. The behind-the-scenes pictures have now surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan are seen posing with Satish Kaushik, who is dressed as a judge. Another picture gives a glimpse of the brothers posing with the cast and crew along with director Vivek Budakoti.

Salman Khan is seen donning an all-black outfit, while Arbaaz sported a white shirt and blue denim. Along with the pictures, Satish Kaushik penned a note that read, “It was a great moment of pleasure for the unit of Arbaaz Khan’s film Patna Shukla when superstar Salman Khan dropped in at the shoot to wish everyone for the progress of the film”. He further wrote, “Raveena Tandon we missed u in this picture." In response, Raveena Tandon commented, “Haan I just left! And he dropped in…” Chandan Roy Sanyal, on the other hand, also wrote, “Arre I missed it”.

Take a look at the post below:

Arbaaz Khan is all set to be seen as a producer for the upcoming film Patna Shukla. Talking about the film, producer Arbaaz Khan revealed to Outlook that they are having a great time shooting. He said, “We had great fun shooting, seems like the perfect start. The shoot of ‘Patna Shukla’ the film has started at its designated location. And the story of the film revolves around the city.”

He further called it a common woman’s uncommon fight. Arbaaz mentioned, “The film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the whole powerhouse cast.”

Patna Shukla is a gripping social drama starring Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

Reference: Instagram link, https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/arbaaz-khan-patna-shukla-is-a-very-interesting-story-about-a-common-woman-s-uncommon-fight-news-237520

