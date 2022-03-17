Salman Khan Joined Chiranjeevi's Godfather Only on This Condition. Read to Find

Salman Khan joined the cast of Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather earlier this week for a cameo in the film. The film also marks the Bollywood star’s debut in Telugu films. However, the Dabangg Khan, known for his generosity, had one condition before he joined the cast and crew of Godfather. That he won’t be paid for the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Godfather were keen on paying Salman a hefty amount for his role because they believed the Bollywood superstar’s presence in the film will bring more audience to the theatres in the Hindi belt. However, Salman was clear from day one that he would do the film only for his love and respect for Chiranjeevi and not for money.

Earlier, welcoming Salman Khan on the sets of Godfather, Chiranjeevi shared a photo on Twitter. “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience." Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Salman Khan is said to have adjusted the call sheets for a week for this film. Godfather is the official Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial Malayalam film Lucifer, which stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran himself in the lead. Jayam Mohan Raja, who is directing the remake, has already completed 60% of the film.

Godfather’s team is presently filming in Mumbai. According to sources close to the industry, Khan will reprise the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the Telugu version.

The movie will be released in five different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Godfather also features Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles. The upcoming project is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

S. Thaman has composed the soundtrack for the film, and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will also be seen in a 15-minute cameo in Shahrukh Khan-starrer Pathan.

