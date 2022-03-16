Salman Khan Joins Chiranjeevi on Sets of Godfather; Details Inside

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has joined the cast of Telugu action-drama Godfather, headlined by megastar Chiranjeevi. Marking his debut in the Telugu film industry, Salman Khan is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo in the film.

Welcoming the Bollywood actor, Chiranjeevi, sharing a picture with Khan from the sets, wrote, “Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience."

Advertisement

Reportedly, Salman Khan has adjusted the call sheets for a week for this movie. Godfather is the official Telugu remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran himself in the lead. The remake, helmed by Jayam Mohan Raja, has already completed 60 per cent of the shoot.

The team is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai. Sources close to the industry have revealed that Khan will be seen stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran for the Telugu remake.

The film is planned to be released in 5 languages — Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, it is known that the makers have made several changes and additions to the remake.

In addition to Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the Telugu remake stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev. Ram Charan, RB Choudary, and NV Prasad in eminent roles. The upcoming project is backed under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Advertisement

On the work front, the megastar is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Acharya. Moreover, the veteran actor also has a film titled Bholaa Shankar with KS Ravindra and Venky Kudumula in the pipeline.C

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.