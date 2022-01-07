Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif Starrer Tiger 3's Delhi Schedule Delayed Due To Surge In Covid-19 Cases

The third installment of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger series has faced yet another delay due to the ongoing pandemic situation. According to recent reports, the shooting for the upcoming movie, Tiger 3, has been halted due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases and the arrival of a more contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the lead actors were expected to head to New Delhi in mid-January for the final major schedule of the Maneesh Sharma directorial. However, the rise in COVID-19 cases has caused the team to defer the schedule indefinitely. Tiger 3 is the sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai and continues the story of two secret agents played by Salman and Katrina. They first played the characters in 2012 movie Ek Tha Tiger. The Tiger franchise is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Mid-Day quoted a source close to the development of the film as saying, “This is not the right time to plan big outdoor schedules. It’s a well thought-out decision by Adi, Maneesh and the team." The report also mentioned that the makers want to shoot certain portions at real locations. However, as long as the Omicron threat is looming, the makers are choosing to be cautious. Even though other challenging schedules of the film were completed through the pandemic, the Tiger 3 makers do not want to take any unnecessary risk, reported Mid-Day.

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan as antagonists. It is reported that Emraan will be playing the role of a Pakistani ISI spy in the film. Salman had confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film. It is rumoured that he will be playing the role of a RAW officer. Shah Rukh is also working on another spy thriller by Yash Raj Films titled Pathan, which stars Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Salman had also confirmed that he has a cameo in Pathan.

