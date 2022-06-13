Salman Khan Can’t Stop Laughing After Maniesh Paul Cracks Joke On Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa’s Shades

International India Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has been teasing the audience with short clips from the award ceremony. In the latest video posted by IIFA of the main event on their social media handle, Salman Khan is seen laughing uncontrollably after his co-host Maniesh Paul cracks a joke on singers Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa’s sunglasses.

In the video shared on Instagram, Maniesh can be seen doing crowd work, as he was interacting with celebrities present at the event. “Guru Randhawa aur Yo Yo honey Singh, kala Chasma phenke bethe hai. Wielding kar rahe thay kaam chod ke yaha pai aaye hai (Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh are sitting here wearing black sunglasses. They have left their wielding work and are attending the event.)," wisecracked Maniesh as he reached the singers.

As soon as Maniesh said this, Salman couldn’t hold himself and cracked up. Salman then can be seen laughing loudly and walking toward Manish to hug him. Further, he also hugged Guru and Honey Singh. The singers can also be seen sportingly laughing at the joke. Ritesh Deshmukh, who is also the co-host of the award ceremony this year, was seen rolling over the floor on the stage.

Watch the video here:

IIFA captioned the post, “Our host, Maniesh Paul, got everyone to ROFL with his rib-tickling humour at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022." The netizens have been enjoying the video and are patiently waiting to watch the award show. Users dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video. Someone also commented “lol”.

Earlier this month, IIFA Awards 2022 were held in Abu Dhabi from June 02 to June 04, this year. Several Bollywood celebrities walked the green carpet, including Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Farah Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ash King are among others. The IIFA Rocks this year was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurana on June 03. The award show will air on June 25 at 8pm on Colors TV.

