Salman Khan Lights Up Riyadh Boulevard on Da-bangg Tour; Thousands Flock to Show Despite Omicron Scare

On a tour to Riyadh in order to promote their upcoming film Da-Bangg, Salman Khan and his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma put up a crazy show in the Saudi capital. Fans went berserk to see the Bollywood stars which included Salman, Aayush, Prabhudeva, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shilpa Shetty, amongst others.

Reportedly, one fan even tried to gatecrash Aayush’s dance performance when he was on stage. The fan allegedly fainted in the crowd upon seeing Aayush and was then taken to backstage by the event staff. Following this, she ran towards the stage in a bid to meet Aayush but was later brought back by the security.

With the success of his film ‘Antim: The Final Truth,’ where he played a villain and shared the screen with his brother-in-law Salman, Aayush is gaining all the more popularity. He is currently busy with the grand promotional event in Riyadh for his upcoming Da-Bangg.

Salman embellished the star-studded night by performing on a mash-up of his most loved songs from movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyaar Kiya and many more for thousands of wild fans who gathered to see their ‘bhai’ at the International Arena in Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate for her proximity with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, was also supposed to perform at the mega event but was dropped at last moment.

Fans took to their Twitter handles to share photos and video clips of dance performances of Salman and Aayushfrom the night and expressed their love for the Da-Bangg cast. Twitterati had earlier praised Aayush for his impactful negative role as a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

