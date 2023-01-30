Salman Khan might be busy owing to his hectic professional schedule but he never fails to make time for his close friends and family members. On Sunday evening, the superstar caught the attention of the paparazzi while attending the wedding function of his friend and politician Rahul Kanal. In a video that’s doing the rounds on social media, Salman Khan can be seen chatting with the groom and other close acquaintances on the stage. He stands there for a while before nodding adieu to his friend and walking out.

Simplicity was the style inspiration of Salman Khan for attending the event. He looked dapper in two-piece formals that were completed with an ironed black shirt and matching pants. Reportedly, the actor’s brother Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan were also in attendance at the function. Take a look at it here:

It was just days ago that the Dabangg star released the teaser of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan on the big screen. The short clip begins with an action-packed sequence of Salman Khan along with a poignant dialogue. It then introduces Pooja Hegde in a scenic romantic scene who asks Salman Khan for his identification. The teaser also features a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill in a South Indian avatar alongside Venkatesh Daggubati. If the clip is anything to go by, it seems that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has multiple power-packed scenes to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Watch it below:

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama flick is all set to hit the big screens in the month of April coinciding with Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently also made a stunning cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback Pathaan. He was seen as agent Avinash Singh Rathor aka Tiger, which has only catapulted fans’ anticipation for the release of Tiger 3.

