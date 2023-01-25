Salman Khan Looks Uber Cool in Black As He Arrives At Aamir Khan’s Residence; See Pics

The Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan is always there for his friends in the industry. Salman who shares a close friendship with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan often catches up with his contemporaries. Salman Khan has several times, shared the screen with both Aamir and SRK. While Salman recently reuniting with SRK at his birthday bash made headlines, last night, the actor was seen arriving at the 3 Idiots star’s residence. Needless to say, Salman looked uber cool in the casual comfy attire.

The paparazzi stationed outside Aamir’s residence captured the Ready star arriving at the place on January 24, Tuesday night. Salman Khan looked his casual best in a black pullover, as he made an entry into Aamir’s residence in his car. The Bollywood superstar completed his look with his signature silver earring, necklace, and a statement bracelet. Along with Salman Khan, many popular faces of Bollywood also visited Aamir Khan’s residence on Tuesday night, reportedly for a get-together.

Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt was also seen arriving at Aamir’s residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.The film helmed by Farhad Samji also stars Pooja Hegde and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the teaser is of 1 minute 45 seconds and the the film is set to release on April 21, which is Eid.

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is returning on the big screen on the Eid weekend after four years. His last Eid release was ‘Bharat. Last year, the actor wrapped shooting for the film. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Today, with the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, there’s good news for both SRK and Salman fans. The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman and Pooja Hegde, was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Salman is yet to officially drop the teaser, several fans have shared glimpses of the teaser online and were heard cheering for it. For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut film.

