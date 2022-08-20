Salman Khan Looks Uber Cool In Blue As He Returns To Mumbai After Bhaijaan shoot in Leh

After shooting for his upcoming movie Bhaijaan in Leh-Ladakh, Salman Khan is back to Mumbai. On Saturday, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi as he walked out of the private airport in the city. He wore a blue shirt and paired it with jeans and shoes. Salman also added goggles to his look.

Salman was also accompanied by his Bhaijaan co-star Pooja Hegde. She sported a linen cream shirt with green cargo pants. She too added uber-cool sunglasses to her look and also was also seen carrying a handbag.

Advertisement

On Friday, Salman Khan took to his social media and teased fans with his Bhaijaan look from Leh-Ladakh. In the click, the superstar was seen facing his back towards the camera. He wore a green shirt and paired it with black jeans and shoes. He also added super-cool sunglasses to his look. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan’s long hair. A bike was also be spotted in the picture as Salman enjoyed the beauty of Leh-Ladakh.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan has been making headlines for a long time now. The film will be Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill too and will also star Jassie Gill in key role. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bhaijaan was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, in June this year, it was reported that the superstar was very keen to change the title of the film and go back to its original title, ‘Bhaijaan’.

Advertisement

Apart from Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has a number of other projects lined up as well. He will be next seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is likely to have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and will hit theatres in April next year. Besides this, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Salman will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here