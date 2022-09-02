Salman Khan Made Early Exit from Arpita's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Because of Katrina Kaif?

Like every year, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The actor arrived at sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence for Ganpati darshan and to perform the aarti. While celebs like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and Riteish Deshmukh began arriving in the afternoon, Salman came late in the evening and quickly made an exit after the darshan.

Well, no Katrina was not the reason behind Salman’s early exit from the celebrations. As both Katrina and Salman share a great equation even after her marriage with Vicky and will even be seen together in Tiger 3, which is slated to release on Eid next year.

A source told BollywoodLife that Salman’s decision to leave Arpita’s house quickly after the darshan was his health. The actor is under the weather that’s why he decided not to socialise much with the people who were present there.

For the festive occasion, Salman wore a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and black footwear. Needless to say, the actor looked simple yet dapper as always.

On the work front, Salman Khan has a number of other projects lined up as well. He will be next seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is likely to have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and will hit theatres in April next year. Besides this, Salman has also been working on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. Apart from these, Salman Khan’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Salman will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

