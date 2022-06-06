Salman Khan meets Abdu Rozik, sings ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’; Watch

After two years of COVID-19, the charm of award functions is back. The star-studded affair, IIFA awards was one of the dreamy nights. During the event, Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik had a unique encounter with the host of the awards, Salman Khan. The singer dedicated a beautiful song to the Dabbang star and it is everything adorable. Abdu sang the popular song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga for Salman. In a video posted by an entertainment portal on Instagram, we can see Salman all smiles as Abdu dedicates the song to him. Not just this, in the end, the actor lauds the singer and even hugs him. They both pose for the camera. The video is getting viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop but just adore the duo.

Abdu also shared the same video on his Instagram and captioned it with a heartfelt message. He wrote, “Jab Salman Khan ko deka to esa laga jese apna koi,” followed by a red heart emoticon. Looking at the video, the fans couldn’t stop and admire the singer and called him ‘lucky’ for having such an amazing encounter. Praising the singer for his talented voice, one of the users commented, “Your singing skills are on another level”

Abdu also posted a video with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh revealing his India visit. Honey Singh told everyone about Abdu visiting India and going to major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. He asked the fans to shower love on the singer and give him a grand welcome. Abdu captioned the photo, “I'm coming to India on 8th June”.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is known to be the world's smallest singer. He shares a huge fan following on social media and is one of the most talked-about personalities in Tajikistan. He made headlines for his fight with internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

