Salman Khan Meets Chiranjeevi And Venkatesh Daggubati in Hyderabad; Photo Goes Viral

Salman Khan met Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati at politician JC Pavan Reddy’s house in Hyderabad. The Bollywood superstar is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde in Hyderabad.

Paparazzi and fan accounts shared a photo of the three actors posing together at the get-together. Salman Khan wore a beige t-shirt with ripped jeans. In the picture, Reddy is seen resting his hand on Salman’s shoulder. Salman will reportedly make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. Meanwhile, Venkatesh will be seen in a small appearance in Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Recently, Chiranjeevi hosted Salman Khan at his home to celebrate the success of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’. He also gave a glimpse of the intimate success bash on Twitter by sharing a series of photos. Posting the pictures with Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi wrote: “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!"

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Shehnaaz Gill, and Zaheer Iqbal among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release in December 30 this year. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

