Salman Khan Offers Shehnaaz Gill Whatever She’d Quote for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, BTS’ Suga-Psy’s That That Out

Salman Khan has apparently decided to pay Shehnaaz Gill whatever amount she would quote for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. This is because Shehnaaz is very close to the actor, whom she had met during Bigg Boss 13.

Also read: Salman Khan Offers Shehnaaz Gill This Amount for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Read Details

BTS Suga and Psy’s song, That That released today. The 29-year-old rapper literally jumped into the frame mid-song, and kicked off a rap battle with Psy, before proceeding to match steps with him. The music video, that released today, has a Wild West setting with both K-pop stars turning out in cowboy-inspired outfits.

Also read: BTS’ Suga Literally Jumps Into Psy’s Super Energetic Dance Video ‘That That’, Song Out Now

Advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has finished filming the last episode of her popular talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It first aired on September 8, 2003, and ran successfully for 19 seasons. Ellen also penned a heartfelt note.

Also read: Ellen DeGeneres Announces Filming The Last Episode Of Her Talk Show; Pens Emotional Note

Irrfan’s Khan’s elder son Babil wrote a heartfelt note on Irrfan Khan’s second death anniversary. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020. The actor was battling with neuroendocrine tumor.

Also read: ‘Dear Baba…’: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Pens Heartbreaking Open Letter On 2nd Death Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad’s trailer released today. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee, the film would release on 20th May

Also read: Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is Fierce As She Takes Down Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta; Watch

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.