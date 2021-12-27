Salman Khan on Snake Bite Incident at Farmhouse: 'I Grabbed It to Release But It Bit Me Thrice'

Actor Salman Khan has spoken at length about how he was bitten by a snake at his farmhouse near Panvel. The snake bit Salman’s hand on Saturday night at his farmhouse. The actor, who celebrates his 56th birthday today, was then taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan said, “A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours… I am fine now."

Actor-politician Bina Kak, who has worked with Salman in films like “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and “God Tussi Great Ho", shared a health update of the actor on Instagram. “Birthday tomorrow, all good and cheerful, happy and absolutely healthy today. Happy to be surrounded by family. I call him Khuda ki ‘Naimat’. All our blessings for a happy, healthy, long and meaningful life ahead," Kak wrote alongside a selfie with Salman.

Salman’s father Salim Khan also assured fans that the actor is ‘completely fine’ and has been asked to take a few medicines. “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise, he is completely fine," Salim Khan told us.

Salman was recently seen on the big screen in “Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month. He is also seen as the host of the Colors TV reality show “Bigg Boss" and has the third installment of his film “Tiger 3", tentatively scheduled for a release next year.

