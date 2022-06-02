Salman Khan Once Admitted Being a Product Of Nepotism: 'Lucky I Happen to Be the Son of Salim Khan'

Nepotism is a never-ending debate. While many actors have rubbished the nepotism debate, some have, with utmost humility, accepted that there are benefits of having links and contacts. Superstar Salman Khan is among the ones who accepted being a product of Nepotism decades before it was a burning topic. Salman had talked about it back in the ’90s, admitting that he “considers himself lucky to be Salim Khan’s son."

In an interview with Showtime Magazine, Salman had stated that he is lucky to be the Salim Khan’s son because if he hadn’t been born in his father’s house God knows what he would be doing. “I have not done anything to earn this title because I was born like this. It is God’s grace," Salman had said, reported Pinkvilla. Further, he even mentioned that he should not take credit for something for which he didn’t even have to move his little finger. “I value the things which I have earned, however insignificant they may appear to others," he added.

The discussion was reportedly around Salman’s ranking as one of the ten most handsome men in the world, back in 1997. Salman said that though he took the compliment in his stride, he doesn’t really believe in it. “In Bandra where I stay, there are thousands of boys who are better-looking than me. When I look at them, I wish I looked like them," Salman said.

However, today owing to his hard work Salman is a renowned name in the Indian film industry and enjoys a massive fan base.

Speaking on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji. To note, Salman Khan has already begun shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a few days back. Dropping the first look, Salman revealed that he has kicked off shooting for the film. Recently, Pooja Hegde also shared her first photo from the sets of the film and looked excited to commence shooting with Salman on this romcom.

