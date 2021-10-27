Salman Khan's Parents Praying for Aryan to Come Home; Actor in Constant Touch With Shah Rukh: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has stood the test of time. Their bond has gone through its own share of ups and downs and has emerged stronger than before. Salman was one of the first friends of Shah Rukh to visit him at Mannat after the latter’s son, Aryan Khan, was arrested following a drug raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Later, Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and father Salim Khan also visited SRK’s home.

A source close to Salman and Shah Rukh told Bollywood Hungama how this crisis has brought both families together like never before. “Salman’s parents have both been praying for Aryan to come home. Salman has been keeping constant tabs on Shah Rukh, calling him almost every day. If anything, this crisis has brought Salman and Shah Rukh closer than ever before," said the source.

Recently, an old video from Salman Khan’s game show, Dus Ka Dum, went viral on social media. The video shows special guest Shah Rukh Khan saying that he can always count on Salman to be there for him and his family in times of trouble. In the video, Salman Khan asks Shah Rukh, “Apka hai koi thick and thin mein (Do you have a person who stands with you in thick and thin)?" Shah Rukh Khan promptly responded, “Salman yaar, mai agar kabhi trouble me hoon, actually, mujhse zyada agar meri family kabhi trouble me hai to tum ho. (If I am ever in trouble, actually if my family is ever in trouble, you are there)."

Salman nodded his head in the affirmative and the two actors got emotional as they hugged each other. The video clip is from the grand finale episode of the third season of Dus Ka Dum.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will today continue hearing the bail application of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs raid case. Aryan Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing after a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on October 20 denied his application in the drugs case, later extending his judicial custody in the matter till October 30.

