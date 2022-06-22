Salman Khan Participates in Green India Challenge 5.0, Plants Samplings at Ramoji Film City; See Pics

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took a break from his shooting schedule to plant saplings as part of the Green India Challenge 5.0. The saplings were planted at the Ramiji Film City in Hyderabad. Salman had joined Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that every person should take the responsibility for the plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. He added that it is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense. The only solution to check human loss is to promote massive plantations.

Salman also praised the TRS MP Santosh for taking up the big task of the plantation programme. He said that the MP’s endeavour to improve Green Cover in India will help to safeguard the Earth and future generations. He called upon his fans and followers to join Green India Challenge and plant saplings on a large scale.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said that the Bollywood star’s initiative to plant saplings will definitely inspire crores of his fans. Apart from the film crew, Green India Challenge Co-Founder Raghava, Karunakar Reddy was also present.

On the work front, Salman is in Hyderabad to film his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor flew down for the film a few days ago and pictures from Hyderabad have been surfacing online frequently. Besides this, Salman also has a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. Salman will also return with his franchise, the Tiger series.

Salman is reuniting with Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3. The film also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. Salman had confirmed both the cameo news on his birthday last year.

