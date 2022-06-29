Salman Khan Parts Ways With DSP On Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Ropes In KGF's Ravi Basrur for BGM: Report

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Salman Khan had roped in Pushpa music director Devi Sri Prasad to compose the music for his upcoming release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, it is reported that the actor and the music director have parted ways. That’s not all, it is also claimed that Salman has now turned toward KGF fame Ravi Basrur with the duties to compose the background score for the film.

As per reports, Salman and DSP parted ways mutually. It is claimed that the actor was not impressed with the songs that Prasad composed for the film thus leading to his exit.

“Salman and his team were not really happy with the tracks that were composed by the musician for the film. While they stood out independently, Salman felt that they didn’t have the meat to fit into the film’s narrative. Hence, the duo mutually decided to part ways and team up on something even bigger," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

A separate insider told the publication that Salman has roped in Basrur. “Ravi Basrur also composes music and is working on a special track for Bhaijaan as well. While he already has a theme music for Bhaijaan in place, he is also working on a soulful melody which will be shot in upcoming schedules," the source claimed. Amid these developments, it is also claimed that Salman has convinced Ram Charan to appear in the film in a cameo role.

It seems like Salman is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the film is entertaining. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Pooja Hegde. This will also be the Bollywood debut for Shehnaaz Gill and she has already started shooting for it. Besides Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman also has Tiger 3 in the making and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

