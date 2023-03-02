The festival of Eid is around the corner and Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience with yet another dance number, Billi Billi, from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle on Thursday, Salman wrote, “Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli".

In the music video, Salman Khan can be seen performing Bhangra as he also romances Pooja Hegde. The two leads are seen sharing electrifying chemistry shaking their legs to this peppy dance number. Salman looks dapper in formal as he sported a white shirt with black trousers and a blazer. Don’t forget to miss his uber-cool goggles. With this song, Salman once again proves that he is not just an actor but also a master of dance steps that no one else can carry out and with unmatched flamboyance, and someone who knows how to get his fans moving and grooving to his tunes.

The song also introduces the extended ensemble cast of the film – Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman Khan and the composer has delivered what can be termed a chartbuster dance number.

Billi Billi has all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan dance number, and the song, much like the first one, Naiyo Lagda, is expected to top several musical charts in the days to come. With two songs out now, team Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now created hunger in fans and cinema-going audience for the film’s theatrical trailer, and an official update from producers, Salman Khan Films is now awaited.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023.

