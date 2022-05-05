'Salman Khan Played the Perfect Host, Took Care of All the Guests': Aayush Sharma on Eid Party

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s Eid 2022 party was a hit with several prominent names from Bollywood making their appearance. These included Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shehnaaz Gill, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Anil Kapoor among others. This year, the venue of the party changed from Salman’s residence to Arpita’s.

Talking about the Eid party, Aayush recently told ETimes that Salman remains the best host, even if the party was at their place. He told the portal that since they held the party after a couple of years owing to the pandemic, Salman wanted to do it in a grand way and suggested that they hold it at their home instead.

“Though it was not happening in Galaxy (Salman’s Mumbai residence) this year, he played the perfect host and took care of all the guests. In fact, he was the last to leave," he was quoted by the portal.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with his upcoming movies. The actor has been making headlines for his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It will also have Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who will reportedly play the superstar’s brothers. It has also been speculated that Raghav Juyal has also joined the cast of the film. Recently, a report made the rounds suggesting that Shehnaaz Gill has been finalised for the movie.

The actress would reportedly be seen opposite Aayush, and with Salman Khan approaching her, she instantly gave her a nod. During their Eid party, Shehnaaz also had a good time reuniting with Salman and was escorted out of the party by Salman himself. Cameras caught the actors keeping each other close as they walked out of the venue.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

