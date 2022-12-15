Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde To Kartik Aaryan-Pashmina Roshan, B’Town’s Rumoured Couples

Bollywood actors are not so open about their love lives. But the media and fans are always on the lookout for news related to celebs’ affairs. Though celebrity couples try to keep their relationship private and avoid sharing photos of themselves, news of their affairs starts doing the rounds in no time.

Here, we have curated a list of rumoured couples who are making headlines.

Number one on the list would be Kartik Aaryan, who was previously linked to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. There are new rumours that the actor is currently dating Hritik Roshan’s cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan. According to sources, the alleged lovebirds have been spending a lot of time together for quite some time.

Next up on our list is Disha Patani, who is said to be dating her friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, a Mumbai-based model who also happens to be Disha’s gym buddy, following her alleged breakup with actor Tiger Shroff. After Alex posted a picture of them on his Instagram on Diwali, rumours of their dating began to circulate.

The third name will surprise you, we are pretty sure! Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. His name has been linked to both Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. Salman, on the other hand, has not married despite being in his 50s. His affair is once again being discussed in the industry. Reportedly, Salman is currently dating Pooja Hegde.

Next up is Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently attempting to establish himself in the industry. According to reports, Siddhant is dating Navya Naveli Nanda. If media reports are to be believed, both have allegedly been in a relationship for pretty long now. But neither Navya, nor Siddhant has confirmed this news till now.

Last but not least, Sara Ali Khan, who has worked in many big films in her short acting career. Until now, her name has been associated with many film stars. But now, Sara is said to be dating cricketer Shubman Gill, according to recent reports. Both have recently been spotted together as well. Following that, word of their affair began to circulate.

