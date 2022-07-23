Salman Khan Poses With Mumbai Cops As He Seeks Permission for Gun License Amid Death Threat; Watch

On Friday evening, Salman Khan caught the attention of the paparazzi outside the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. Reportedly, the superstar reached the Police headquarters to request permission to procure a licensed gun for his safety. For those unaware, the Dabangg star reportedly received death threats just days after the assassination of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. If reports are to be believed, then Salman wishes to own a licensed gun for his and his family’s safety.

It is important to note that Salman Khan hasn’t publicly released any statement on the matter as of yet. During his latest media appearance, the actor was seen posing with a few members of the Mumbai Police department. With a timid smile on his face, the superstar paused multiple times to click several photos with the officers.

Reports suggest that Salman Khan met Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Nangre Patil, in the headquarters located opposite Crawford Market in South Mumbai. It was seemingly a courtesy visit and it has nothing to do with any case. Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had reportedly received a threatening letter allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members. Post this, the security of the superstar was enhanced quickly.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s actioner Antim opposite Aayush Sharma. He currently has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Farhad Samji’s Bhaijaan which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In addition to this, his collaboration with Chiranjeevi in the Telugu language action-thriller Godfather has become one of the highly anticipated action movies in the country. Lastly, the superstar is all set to reprise his role of agent Tiger opposite Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3.

