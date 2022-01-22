Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal Are Deeply in Love in New Song Main Chala, Sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal's much-awaited track Main Chala is finally out now. The T-series official is a romantic song featuring Salman and Pragya as lovers. The mesmerising voices of Guru Randhawa and Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur do complete justice to the romantic tunes and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed. Within an hour of its release, the song got more than 11 lakh views on YouTube and it is increasing rapidly every second. It appears that people were eagerly waiting to see the romantic side of Salman in Main Chala.

Advertisement

In the music video, Salman can be seen sporting a Punjabi look - wearing a Pathani Kurta, turban and a Sikh locket. Pragya is looking amazing in a traditional saree avatar. The two can be seen romancing in the simplest way making us all fall in love with everything in the frame. Their chemistry will melt your heart. Guru and Iulia are also winning hearts, courtesy of their appearances and voices in the music video.

Watch the song here:

Salman Khan had shared the teaser of his new romantic track Main Chala on Friday. Sharing the teaser, Salman had announced that the song would release on January 22. In less than 24 hours, he dropped the song on social media.

Advertisement

People are loving the melody of Main Chala and have been expressing their love in the comment section. One of the users commented, 'The soothing voice of Guru Randhawa and the expressions of Salman Khan is taking this Masterpiece to another level' while another user compared Guru’s voice with medicine and wrote that his voice can cure anyone.

Looking at the response, we can surely say that this new love song will surely be a part of everyone’s Valentine’s Day playlist this year, making all the couples dance to its beats.

Advertisement

Earlier, Salman revealed a glimpse of his look from the song. Posting the picture, Salman wrote, 'I have to post commercials and trailers etc … apne hi brands hain na.. Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser.'

The song is produced by Salman Khan Films Productions and Aditya Dev.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.