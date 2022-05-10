Salman Khan Removes Shoes Before He Pays His Respects To Bal Thackeray's Portrait, Video Goes Viral

A video of Salman Khan paying his respects to a picture of Bal Thackeray has gone viral. The incident took place over the weekend when Salman was attending the trailer launch of the upcoming Marathi film Dharmaveer. The grand event took place in Mumbai with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Salman and Riteish Deshmukh attending it.

Fan clubs of the actor took to Instagram and shared a small yet heartwarming moment in which Salman was seen removing his shoes to pay his respects to the late Bal Thackeray. In the video, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a picture of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray covered with garlands, his wife Meenatai Thackeray, and late Anand Dighe, on whom the film is based, were placed on a table.

Salman, sporting a black outfit, was seen removing his shoes at one corner of the table and making his way to pay his respects to all the photos and the statue. The moment won fans over.

Watch the viral video here:

Dharmveer is reportedly a biography of politician Anand Dighe of the Shiv Sena party. Anand Dighe was the second most popular Shiv Sena leader after the party’s founder Bal Thackeray. He died in the year 2001 following a heart attack. In the movie, Prasad Oak will be seen playing the role of Anand Dighe.

Meanwhile, Salman is also busy with his upcoming movies. He is busy with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali currently and will be seen in the Telugu film Godfather, alongside Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif which is slated to release in 2023 and will also be making a cameo in Pathaan which is scheduled to be released on Republic Day next year. Pathaan will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padulone in lead roles.

