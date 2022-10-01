Salman Khan Reveals Funny Story Behind Ram Charan's Cameo in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' Says 'I Had Earlier Said No'

Actor Salman Khan is awaiting the release of his debut Telugu film. Titled Godfather, it is the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer (2019) and stars Chiranjeevi, Nayathara and Satyadev Kancharana. It marks Salman’s first collaboration with the south megastar and the duo will be seen engaging in some high-octane action sequences in the film.

At the trailer launch event of the Hindi version of the film, Salman spilled the beans on how he became a part of the political action thriller. “We were doing a Thumps Up commercial together in Thailand. We flew down to Mumbai together. His flight to Hyderabad was scheduled for the morning after. We landed in Mumbai at two o’clock and we sat throughout most of the night and spoke. Thereafter, I told him to go to my bedroom and sleep. But then insisted that he wanted to sleep on my couch. So, the only other person who slept on my couch apart from me is Chiru garu. That’s why I call it a casting couch because it was because of this episode that I was cast in the film," Salman said with a laugh.

The 57-year-old, who will be reprising the role of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer, added, “Chiru garu told me that there’s a small role in Godfather but I would have done it even if he asked me to stand behind him. He promised me to give me a noble role and that’s what he did."

Salman also revealed that Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, has a special appearance in his upcoming film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Talking about it, he recalled, “I was shooting with Venky (actor Venkatesh) in Hyderabad when Ram Charan came to see me. He told me that he wants to be a part of the film and I had said no. He then said, ‘Sir, I want to be with you and Venky sir in the same frame.’ I thought he was kidding. Next day, he came to the set with his van and costumes and was waiting for us. I told him, ‘We love you and we also want you in the film, but is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yes. That’s how he became a part of the film and we had a great time shooting."

Stories about actors not getting along while doing a film together is not unheard of. When asked about it, Salman refuted the notions. The actor, who has done a bevy of hero-films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mujhse Shaado Karogi (2004) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994), among others, shared, “All of us has done double and triple-hero films earlier and these things have never happened apart from one or two films. And more often than not, it was never the actors’ faults. It would be the director’s fault… sometimes they would be more partial towards one actor or there would be creative differences."

Salman further continued, “I don’t think Chiru garu had problems working with anyone or I had. I’ve worked with Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Sunny (Deol), Jackie (Shroff), Shah Rukh (Khan), Aamir (Khan), Saif (Ali Khan) and Akki (Akshay Kumar), but I’ve never had these problems. It all depends on the film and the script. If you don’t like the other actor, you can either start liking him or not do the film."

