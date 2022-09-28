Salman Khan Reveals His Mother Stopped Watching Bigg Boss After Season 14, Know Why

Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return as host for the brand new season of one of the most controversial reality TV shows, Bigg Boss 16. Before the launch of the show, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create hype about its new season as they aim to unveil the names of the contestants who’ll be locked inside the luxurious house. Recently, during a promotional event, the winner of season 7 Gauahar Khan asked the host a series of questions about how the show is appreciated by his family members. During the interaction, Salman Khan revealed that his mother who used to watch Bigg Boss religiously stopped doing it after the 14th season.

According to a report by Indian Express, the host revealed that her mother now prefers watching other shows on TV. But the superstar added that her mother only tends to watch the episodes of Bigg Boss featuring him. In addition to this, Salman Khan has also received a review of the new season from Karan Johar’s mother, who thinks that too much violence has been involved. He said, “She (Salman Khan’s mother) used to watch the show till season 14 and now is hooked to other shows on TV. She watches it only when I am there. Even Hiroo aunty (Hiroo Johar) told me that the violence gets too much."

During the same interaction, Salman Khan also opened up about the piece of advice that he has received from his family members and close friends. He seemingly gets carried away when someone close to him calls up a contestant. “They chadhao me that kuch karo unka (They encourage me to pull these contestants up). This is why I get carried away sometimes. They ask me to go and do something and I get all charged up," he added.

Notably, there are many competitive shows that have been launched in the past few years including MTV’s Ace of Space and Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. All of them use the same format of survival after being locked up in the same house. Host Salman Khan addressed the competition stating ‘the more the better.’ He believes the rise of these shows calls for healthy competition until someone is trying to pull someone down. He explained, “The more the competition the better it is. The competition will only increase our level and others too. It will increase our reality show’s level. Unless you are trying to pull someone down, that is not competition. It should be healthy."

On Tuesday, social media sensation and Tazikastani singer, Abdu Rozik, took to social media to confirm that he is the first official contestant of Bigg Boss 16. “Feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity," said Rozik.

Take a look at the post below:

Notably, Rozik will also feature in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

