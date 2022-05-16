Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala Was to Marry On the Same Day, Former Backed Out as He Wasn’t ‘In Mood’

Salman Khan’s marriage has been a topic whose answer no one has been able to find. When will the actor get married is a question whose answer everyone wants to know, but the answer is never available. But there was one time he was close to getting married. In fact, the cards were printed too and everything was set. However, Salman Khan had backed out less than a week before the wedding. Sajid Nadiadwala had even opened up about this a few years back.

While appearing for the Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, Sajid Nadiadwala had revealed that he and Salman Khan had decided to get married on the same day. “Salman already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. I told my mother and family to find a girl for me, as I and Salman had planned to get married on the same day. His father Salim sir’s anniversary falls on November 18, so we though we can tie the knot on the same date," Sajid had told Kapil and the audience.

So what went wrong. Sajid revealed, “Just 5-6 days before the date, he said ‘I don’t have the mood’. He managed to change his mind. Then he came on stage during my wedding, and whispered in my ears, ‘There is a car waiting outside, change your mind too and run away’."

Sajid Khan married Warda Khan in 2000. He was previously married to Divya Bharti. Earlier, in an interview, Salman Khan had himself revealed that he was all set to get married to Sangeeta Bijlani and the cards for their wedding were printed as well. However, he got cold feet. He two continue to be great friends till date.

Meanwhile, there seems to have been a fallout between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan. The former backed out of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and now Salman himself will be producing the project.

