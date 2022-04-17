Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Add Glamour To Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic brought life and parties to a standstill, Bollywood is slowly getting back on its feet. From movies returning to theatres to public weddings taking place, it’s starting to slowly feel like life is getting back to normal. Besides movies and weddings, this year, Iftaar parties have also seen a return. On Sunday, Baba Siddique brought back his famous Iftaar Party and it was attended by many, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty.

In the pictures from the event, Salman was among the first ones to arrive at the venue. The actor dressed in a black shirt and a pair of black jeans for the occasion and posed with Baba Siddique and others at the event. Salman was joined by his family at the venue. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were spotted at the event. Salman was followed by Sanjay Dutt. The KGF: Chapter 2 actor was seen wearing a printed shirt with a pair of brown pants. Shilpa decked up in a beautiful pink outfit.

Among television stars, TV’s current hot couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra made their way to the party together. The Naagin 6 actress was seen wearing a golden lehenga while Karan was seen wearing a white ensemble. The actress was seen having an adorable romantic moment wherein Tejasswi was fixing Karan’s outfit before they posed together. Also present at the event was Rashami Desai, who attended the party wearing a purple outfit. Hina Khan, Esha Gupta and a few others were also spotted at the party.

The venue for this year’s bash was Taj Lands End. Baba’s star-studded Iftaar parties have been the talk of the town for a few years now. For years, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan ensure to attend it. However, last two years, the party was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

