Salman Khan Says ‘Boney Kapoor Has Helped Me Throughout My Life’, Is He Quashing Reports of Their Rift?

Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor’s relationship seems to have been strained for the past few years. If speculations are to be believed, then it was because of his son, Arjun Kapoor’s relationship with Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife Malaika Arora. That was also thought to be the reason why Salman Khan went ahead with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai without Boney, who had produced Wanted. Now, at an event in Abu Dhabi, Salman Khan expressed his gratefulness towards the producer.

Salman Khan, and most Bollywood celebs attended an award ceremony in Abu Dhabi. During the event, Salman Khan, who was on stage, thanked the people in his life. Talking about Boney Kapoor, he said, “Boney ji has helped me throughout my life. When my career hit a rough patch, Boney Kapoor gave me a film called Wanted. After that, he gave another film No Entry which marked the comeback of Anil Kapoor."

Well, we hope that it means we would get to see Salman Khan and Boney Kapoor collaborate again. He also thanked Suniel Shetty and Ramesh Taurani. Talking about Suniel, Salman Khan said, “When I didn’t have any money, actor Suniel Shetty had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned." He even got teary eyed as he reached out towards the Hera Pheri actor’s son, Ahan Shetty.

Salman Khan called Ramesh Taurani ‘God-like’ and revealed that he had helped him after Maine Pyaar Kiya, when he did not have work for about six months. He revealed, “I didn’t have any film for 6 months. Then a god-like man came in my life – Ramesh Taurani. At that time my father had made a fake announcement from JP Sippy by paying 2000 rupees in a film magazine. I didn’t have any film. Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and he gave him 5 lakh rupees for music at that time and that’s how I got the film Pathar Ke Phool."

Salman Khan is currently working for an action comedy, which will also reportedly star Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam amongst others. He also has Tiger 3 in his lineup.

