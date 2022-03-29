Salman Khan Says 'Host Should Be Sensitive' After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Will Smith slapped fellow actor and Oscars 2022 host Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards after the comedian cracked a joke on the ‘Men In Black’ actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. While this incident has been making the headlines, a new debate on a show host’s conduct during an event is being discussed over social media. As several reactions are surfacing online on the controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock, during an event, megastar Salman Khan was asked if a host should be careful with jokes.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor said a show host should be sensitive towards his audience. Salman’s views were echoed by other guests including Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as well. They shared their views hours after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Asked if a host should be careful with jokes, Salman said, “As a host, you have to be sensitive. Humor is above the belt and not below the belt." Varun added, “They get offended and one has to be careful."

During the event, Maniesh Paul, who often hosts reality shows and even hosted Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour,also shared his views. Manish said they try to “draw the line" but sometimes things get sensitive. “Earlier, humour was khul ke (openly) and now things have become sensitive… Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humor," he said, adding, it is the duty of an artist to check what the writers have written in the script.

For the unversed, Salman, along with Riteish Deshmukh, will be hosting the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards, to be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The 94th Academy Awards were held earlier yesterday at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. During the award ceremony, Will Smith shocked everyone on Sunday night after he slapped comedian Chris Rock. Will got onstage and smacked Chris for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards.

It all started after Rock came on the stage to introduce the best documentary feature when he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to ‘G.I. Jane’– seemingly a reference to her shaved head. This disappointed Will who got up from his seat and slapped Rock in front of the entire world.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f****ng mouth," he screamed. Chris then said, “Will Smith smacked the s*** out of me."

Later, Will Smith was awarded the Best Actor award for his performance as Richard Williams, ambitious father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard. During the acceptance speech, he broke down during the acceptance speech and apologized to the Academy for his behaviour. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people..the entire cast and crew of King Richard," he said.

