Salman Khan Says 'Ladki Ne Drop Kiya' After Vicky Kaushal Asks If a Woman Has Ever Used Pick-Up Line On Him

Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera finally premiered on Disney+Hotstar on Friday, December 16. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the lead stars in the film, have been busy with its promotions. For the same, the two actors recently appeared on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. The on-screen chemistry of the duo was seen on Friday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the episode, Salman and Vicky did a lot of fun activities, much to the amusement of fans who were curious to see the duo together.

During a fun game, Salman Khan gave a situation to Vicky and asked him about how will he react if his wife catches him and Kiara dancing together on a rooftop. To this, Vicky gave a hilarious reaction and showed what will he do to save himself in such a situation. Meanwhile, Salman also walked past Vicky and left the audience in splits by pretending to dance with Katrina. Following this, the two actors hugged each other.

But wait, the banter did not end here. When Vicky asked Salman if any girl had used a pickup line on him, he gave the most amusing answer. “Pick up toh nahi magar ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai (don’t know about pick up line but they have dropped me for sure)," Salman said and burst into laughter.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal is married to Katrina Kaif, who has reportedly dated Salman Khan in the past.

Meanwhile, talking about Govinda Naam Mera, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a key role besides Vicky and Kiara. The comedy-drama film which is penned by Shashank Khaitan, shows a dose of chaos, confusion and laughter. It revolves around a charming man named Govinda Waghmare (played by Vicky), who is trying to separate from his wife to spend his life with his girlfriend Suku. However, he lands into trouble when his step-brother files a court case to claim his right on Govinda’s house. This sparks a comedy of errors. The film is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

