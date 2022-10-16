Salman Khan Seemingly Confirms Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding, Teases Thank God Star

After Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar, it seems like Salman Khan has also confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married soon. The actor revealed that a wedding might be in the making during the episode of Bigg Boss 16, where Sidharth appeared to promote his film Thank God with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh.

In a clip from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode which is now going viral, Salman congratulated Sid for his decision to get married and even teased him with Kiara’s name. “Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?" he teased.

A blushing Sid tried to tease Salman back by saying, “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?" However, Salman left Sid in splits with his response. “Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai," he said. “Mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu," he added, leaving everyone laughing.

Advertisement

Sidharth did not confirm the wedding rumours but he did not deny it either. “Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell," he said, hoping to give the subject rest.

The hilarious banter has only fuelled the wedding rumours. Recently, reports began doing the rounds claiming that Sidharth and Kiara have decided to marry in April 2023.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

If the report in Bollywood Life is anything to go by, the Bollywood celebs are likely to be hitched by the month of April next year. The wedding is speculated to be a close-knit affair between their friends and family members. Reportedly, no Bollywood personality will be invited to their wedding function.

Seemingly, the ceremony will take place in Delhi in Malhotra’s house. It is suggested that the duo will opt for a registered marriage and then likely arrange a cocktail party for their relatives. In addition to this, a reception ceremony will also take place after the party. The insider isn’t sure if any Bollywood celebs might be invited as the marriage might take place in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here